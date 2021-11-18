Walmart Hit With $2M Verdict In Orlando Slip-And-Fall Suit

By Mike Curley (November 18, 2021, 5:43 PM EST) -- A Florida federal jury has awarded a woman $2 million in a suit over injuries she sustained at an Orlando Walmart when she slipped and fell due to leaking milk and condensation from a malfunctioning dairy cooler, finding the store 100% at fault for her injuries. After two hours of deliberation Wednesday, the seven-person jury found entirely in favor of Judith Demeritt, who said she suffered permanent injuries to her neck and right arm in the November 2016 fall, according to a statement from her attorneys released Thursday. According to the statement, Demeritt had a pre-existing disability such that she only had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS