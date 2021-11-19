Fox Rothschild Adds Wilentz Goldman Family Law Atty In NJ

By Nick Muscavage (November 19, 2021, 12:27 PM EST) -- Fox Rothschild LLP has added a former Wilentz Goldman & Spitzer PA shareholder as its newest partner in its family law practice. Jenna N. Shapiro joined Fox Rothschild on Nov. 2, the firm announced on Thursday. She is based out of the firm's Princeton, New Jersey office. "While I am very grateful for my time at Wilentz, a great opportunity presented itself and I am excited to continue my career at Fox," she told Law360 Pulse on Friday. "I am thrilled to continue to grow my career and practice with Fox Rothschild. I look forward to working with the attorneys here...

