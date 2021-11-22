Jackson Lewis Snags Miami Principal From FordHarrison

By Madison Arnold (November 22, 2021, 12:18 PM EST) -- Employment law firm Jackson Lewis PC snagged a new principal for its Miami office from FordHarrison LLP. Jackson Lewis announced Nov. 18 that it hired Reynaldo Velazquez, who has more than 20 years of experience in labor and employment litigation, according to the firm's announcement. "Reynaldo has represented many prominent employers headquartered in Florida and his broad experience will be highly valuable to our local clients," office managing principal Pedro Jaime Torres-Díaz, said in a statement. "He is a highly respected and accomplished labor and employment litigator, and a key addition to our growing roster of attorneys in Miami." In conjunction...

