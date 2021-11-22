Wilkinson Barker Knauer Partner Picked For EPA

By Victoria McKenzie (November 22, 2021, 7:19 PM EST) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has named Wilkinson Barker Knauer LLP partner KC Becker as its regional administrator covering Colorado, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah and Wyoming, as well as 28 tribal nations in the southwest. In an announcement on Nov. 18, EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan noted that Becker was chosen for her background in critical climate change and environmental justice issues, saying, "she is experienced in stakeholder engagement and will ensure voices from throughout the region are heard on key issues." As a representative in the Colorado state Legislature from 2013 to January 2021 and House speaker for...

