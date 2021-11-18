SEC Says Fines Surged, Disgorgement Plunged In FY 2021

By Dean Seal (November 18, 2021, 9:44 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Thursday that it filed fewer enforcement actions in fiscal year 2021 than in each of the six years prior and collected 33% less disgorgement — but 33% more in fines — than it did in the prior fiscal year. The SEC said Thursday that enforcement actions and disgorgement were down but fines collected were up in fiscal year 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) The agency issued an announcement that did not include its annual enforcement report but instead touted aspects of its enforcement results for the fiscal year that ended on Sept. 30. Among other things, the number of stand-alone...

