Congress Adds Fuel To SEC's Ambitions To Regulate SPACs

By Tom Zanki (November 19, 2021, 6:13 PM EST) -- Congressional efforts to toughen rules governing special purpose acquisition companies have picked up steam, a development that some observers say could embolden regulators' efforts to bolster oversight of these alternate funding vehicles regardless of whether legislation passes. The House Financial Services Committee passed two bills on Tuesday: one that would ban marketing of SPACs to retail investors in certain scenarios, and another that would remove a safe harbor that lets target companies discuss financial projections before merging with a SPAC. The bills face an uncertain fate given they were passed by thin margins, mostly on party lines, with Democrats overwhelmingly supporting...

