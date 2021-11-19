Cohen & Gresser-Led Sierra Space To $4.5B Value In Series A

By Charlie Innis (November 19, 2021, 1:54 PM EST) -- Sierra Space, a space travel and infrastructure company advised by Cohen & Gresser, said Friday it landed $1.4 billion in private investments and hit a $4.5 billion valuation, aiming to inject the funding into developing commercial spacecraft. The funding round is led by General Atlantic, Coatue Management LLC and Moore Strategic Ventures, along with participating investors BlackRock Private Equity Partners, AE Industrial Partners and various family offices, according to an announcement. Sierra Space said the Series A is this year's largest, private fundraise in the aerospace and defense sector. The Colorado-based company plans to use the additional capital to advance its...

