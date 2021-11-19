Pa. Judge Pleads Guilty To Inappropriate Contact With Minor

By James Boyle (November 19, 2021, 4:02 PM EST) -- A suspended magistrate judge pled guilty Thursday to charges including corruption of minors and obstruction of justice and is expected to resign from the bench, the Pennsylvania attorney general's office announced. Michael Schechterly, 58, a magisterial district judge in Perry County, Pennsylvania, admitted to one felony count of unlawful sexual contact with a minor, a felony count of intimidating a witness, and related misdemeanors including corruption of minors and obstruction. Judge Schechterly was suspended without pay in November 2020 by the Pennsylvania Court of Judicial Discipline. "With this plea, the defendant is taking responsibility for his crimes and will be held...

