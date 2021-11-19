Littler, Steel Mill 'Poisoned' Wage-and-Hour Case, Judge Says

By Andrew Strickler (November 19, 2021, 3:49 PM EST) -- An Alabama steel mill and its Littler Mendelson PC defense team committed "calculated sabotage" on a wage-and-hour suit with repeated lies, broken court orders and an attempt to push blame for their own discovery stonewalling onto a third party, a federal judge has ruled. Despite a magistrate's earlier call for a lesser punishment, U.S. District Judge Jeffrey U. Beaverstock took the extraordinary step Thursday of issuing a default liability judgment against Outokumpu Stainless USA LLC, saying it was "the only remaining sanction sufficient" to address the many defense-side abuses. The order carries heavy ramifications for Outokumpu, which is now facing millions...

