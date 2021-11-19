Balch & Bingham Adds Ex-Greenberg Lobbyist In Austin

By Jessica Corso (November 19, 2021, 3:49 PM EST) -- Balch & Bingham LLP on Thursday announced the hiring of a former Greenberg Traurig LLP lobbyist who joins the firm as the third partner in its newly opened Austin office. Aaron Gregg began working at Balch & Bingham's Austin office a few weeks ago, he told Law360 Friday, after a five-year stint as an attorney and lobbyist at Greenberg Traurig. Gregg graduated from the University of Texas School of Law in 2016 after a career working in the Texas House of Representatives, including as chief of staff to Republican Rep. Jim Pitts, who chaired the Texas House Appropriations Committee. Since graduating...

