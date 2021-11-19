Ex-Paralegal Files Bias Suit Against Personal Injury Firm

By Jasmin Jackson (November 19, 2021, 4:07 PM EST) -- A former paralegal filed an age and sex discrimination suit against personal injury firm Ted A. Greve & Associates on Friday in North Carolina federal court, arguing that the office culture was not female-friendly and that she was fired after unsuccessful attempts to push her into retirement. In an eight-page complaint, Dianne R. Esan said the firm pushed her out of her role as a paralegal, case manager and negotiator in October 2019 after she would not voluntarily leave her post despite "constantly" being asked about when she'd retire. According to Esan, the firm, which has offices in North Carolina and...

