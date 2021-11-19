Texas Justices Order Redo Of Trade Secrets Case Appeal

By Katie Buehler (November 19, 2021, 4:32 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday tossed lower court rulings denying a bid by Terra Energy Partners LLC and three employees to escape a trade secrets misappropriation suit filed by the workers' former employer, ordering an intermediate appellate court to reconsider the case in light of new precedent. In a per curiam opinion, the justices sent back to the First Court of Appeals in Houston Terra's and its employees' appeal of their denied motion to dismiss the case brought by Sanchez Oil & Gas Corp. under the state's anti-SLAPP free-speech statute, the Texas Citizens Participation Act. The high court determined the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS