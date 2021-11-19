Ex-K&L Gates Partner Charged With Cyberstalking Colleagues

By Jack Queen (November 19, 2021, 11:01 AM EST) -- A former K&L Gates partner has been arrested and charged with cyberstalking for allegedly sending thousands of emails and texts to colleagues in a "campaign of harassment, intimidation and threats," Manhattan federal prosecutors said Friday. Willie E. Dennis, 59, made repeated threats to four colleagues beginning in 2018, according to a four-count indictment filed last November and unsealed Friday. The 17-year K&L Gates veteran and former Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP attorney was arrested in the Dominican Republic this week. Dennis has been embroiled in heated litigation with K&L Gates since last November, when he accused the firm of...

