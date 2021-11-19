Judge Chides Commerce For 'Policing' False Advertising

By Alyssa Aquino (November 19, 2021, 4:44 PM EST) -- A trade court chided the U.S. Department of Commerce for "policing" illegal activity outside its purview, remanding the harsh duties Commerce imposed on a Chinese cabinet manufacturer after finding that customers had been misled about source materials. U.S. Court of International Trade Judge M. Miller Baker panned Commerce's arguments that Dalian Meisen Woodworking Co. Ltd.'s false advertising had impeded its trade investigation and warranted the imposition of a 262.18% anti-dumping duty, the maximum levy possible. Meisen had not only cooperated with the trade investigation, but had turned over sales information showing that it marketed birch wood products as more expensive maple...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS