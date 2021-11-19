UK Antitrust Arm Probing Korean Air, Asiana Merger

By Katryna Perera (November 19, 2021, 9:04 PM EST) -- Korean Air and its plans to acquire rival Korean airline Asiana are being investigated by the U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority, the country's competition regulator. According to an announcement from the regulatory body on Friday, it has begun an investigation to determine whether the Korean Air Co. Ltd. and Asiana Airlines Inc. deal, if carried out, "will result in the creation of a relevant merger situation under the merger provisions of the Enterprise Act 2002," and whether such a situation would result in the lessening of competition within any U.K. markets for goods and services. The CMA is accepting comments on...

