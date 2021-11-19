Chagares Set To Take Reins As New Chief 3rd Circ. Judge

By James Boyle (November 19, 2021, 3:31 PM EST) -- Judge Michael A. Chagares will officially take over as chief judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit on Dec. 4, the court's executive office announced this week. Judge Chagares, 59, replaces Chief Judge D. Brooks Smith, who announced in September that he would step down as he approached his 70th birthday, the federally required age limit for chief judges. Judge Smith has served on the federal appeals court since 2002 and as chief judge since 2016 following district court service in the Western District of Pennsylvania. "Mike Chagares brings to his new post a deep reservoir of goodwill,"...

