2 Firms Get $4.6M For Bank Merger Suit Deal In Chancery

By Rose Krebs (November 19, 2021, 3:15 PM EST) -- The chancellor of Delaware's Chancery Court has approved a $23 million settlement to end an investor suit over Capital Bank Financial Corp.'s $2.2 billion sale to First Horizon National Corp. in 2017, awarding two firms $4.6 million for their work on the case. Chancellor Kathaleen S. McCormick approved the settlement and awarded attorney fees and expenses to Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP and Bottini & Bottini Inc. after a hearing on Wednesday, court records show. The firms represented investor Sandra Searles in a suit filed in 2020. The suit asserted that Capital Bank was sold to First Horizon at an...

