Budget Bill May Boost Unauthorized Immigrants' Health Care

By Mike LaSusa (November 19, 2021, 8:33 PM EST) -- Millions of people living in the U.S. illegally face barriers to accessing affordable health care due to their immigration status, but the immigration provisions of a budget bill making its way through Congress could remove some of those obstacles. The Build Back Better Act, which passed the U.S. House of Representatives Friday, would offer certain unauthorized immigrants a shot at temporary parole granted by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Immigrants who are granted parole are eligible to shop for health insurance subsidized by the federal government under the Affordable Care Act. "It would still leave out a lot of people,...

