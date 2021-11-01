Broadband Must Be Faster For Gov't Funding: EU Proposal

By Bryan Koenig (November 19, 2021, 9:56 PM EST) -- The European Union on Friday sought public comment on proposed new guidelines for member countries' use of government funding for broadband projects, particularly those that will enable faster minimum speeds, support mobile network deployment and provide consumer assistance. First teased in a July evaluation that called for "targeted adjustments" to the 2013 broadband guidelines, the European Commission said Friday that the proposed changes are meant to respond to the increasing connectivity needs of end-users and clarify the conditions under which member states may grant support, particularly the existence of a market failure and the need for improved performance that the networks must...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS