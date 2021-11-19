Brand Battles: Razor Goes After Lucasfilm's 'Razor Crest' TM

By Tiffany Hu (November 19, 2021, 7:32 PM EST) -- In Law360's latest roundup of new actions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, the maker of Razor scooters is racing to stop "Star Wars" studio Lucasfilm from securing a trademark on "Razor Crest"— plus four other cases you need to know about. Razor Rivals Razor USA LLC went to the board on Nov. 15 to block Lucasfilm's trademark application for Razor Crest, which is the name of the former military craft used by the titular character in Disney's Star Wars spin-off television series "The Mandalorian." Last July, Lucasfilm applied to register Razor Crest for a wide range of toys and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS