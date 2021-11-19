Texas Appeals Court OKs Temporary Block Of Delta-8 Ban

By Sarah Jarvis (November 19, 2021, 6:40 PM EST) -- A Texas appellate court has agreed to temporarily block a state ban on delta-8 THC, after the state's health department appealed a similar decision from a lower court recently in a case over the health agency's amendment of certain definitions. In a two-page per curiam order Thursday, the panel granted an emergency motion that was filed Nov. 10 by plaintiffs Sky Marketing Corp., which does business as the CBD store Hometown Hero; vape store Create A Cig Temple; and consumers Darrell Suriff and David Walden. The panel said the plaintiffs sought to reinstate a temporary injunction granted by the lower court....

