Starr Surplus Dodges La. Car Dealers' Virus Coverage Claims

By Ben Zigterman (November 19, 2021, 6:06 PM EST) -- A Louisiana federal judge granted Starr Surplus Lines Insurance's motion to dismiss a COVID-19 coverage suit from a group of car dealers, finding that its coronavirus-related losses weren't "direct physical loss or damage" that would trigger coverage. Even if the virus did cause a covered loss, U.S. District Judge Nannette Jolivette Brown said Thursday that the contamination exclusion in Starr Surplus' policy with the Ford, Nissan, Chevrolet and other dealerships would prevent coverage. Judge Brown said her decision was guided by Fifth Circuit precedent on what's considered a physical loss. "Fifth Circuit precedent is clear that tangible damages are necessary to...

