CFPB Instructs Staffers To Flag 'Revolving Door' Misconduct

By Jon Hill (November 19, 2021, 5:04 PM EST) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Friday issued internal guidance instructing staffers to flag potentially improper back-channeling and other suspected ethics violations by former employees, directives that the agency's director said are tied to concerns about "revolving door" misconduct. "The revolving door is a phenomenon where an individual moves back and forth between employment as a regulator and employment serving the interests of regulated entities," CFPB Director Rohit Chopra wrote in a blog post on the agency's website. "We are concerned that some former employees may have a financial incentive to exploit confidential information to which they may have had access."...

