Mexican Garment Manufacturer Wants Arbitration Award Nixed

By Hailey Konnath (November 19, 2021, 10:17 PM EST) -- Mexican garment maker GSL Holdings de S.A. de C.V. on Thursday asked a federal court to undo an arbitration award stemming from its $21.5 million acquisition of an Iowa textile manufacturer, arguing the award entered by the International Court of Arbitration was "fatally-flawed." In the arbitration underlying the dispute, GSL contended that the former shareholders of Aalfs Manufacturing Inc. tricked GSL into paying a grossly inflated purchase price for their stock. Ultimately, GSL saw its primary claims denied, according to the motion. GSL had alleged fraudulent inducement, breach of contract and unjust enrichment, seeking roughly $35.6 million on its claims for...

