Man Gets 1 Year For Selling Weight Loss Drug Sans FDA OK

By Celeste Bott (November 19, 2021, 7:34 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge on Friday sentenced an Oregon man to one year and one day in prison for selling and marketing weight loss capsules containing a harmful chemical typically used in dyes and pesticides without approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Jonathan McGraw, 33, had pled guilty to introducing a new drug into interstate commerce without that FDA signoff in March, admitting to manufacturing and selling 2,4-Dinitrophenol, or DNP, as a weight loss product to online customers across and outside the United States, and falsely labeling products to make it appear as if it was for use as...

