Bitcoin 'Inventor' Brings In Autism Expert To Help Defense

By Carolina Bolado (November 19, 2021, 8:46 PM EST) -- Self-professed bitcoin inventor Craig Wright put an autism expert on the stand in a Miami courtroom Friday in his multibillion-dollar dispute with the estate of a deceased computer software developer, in an attempt to explain to jurors how his statements in and out of the courtroom can be easily misconstrued. Ami Klin, a psychologist who is the director of the Marcus Autism Center in Georgia, explained to jurors how he had diagnosed Wright with autism and found that while he had some extraordinary strengths, he lacked the ability to successfully navigate social situations. "His ability to learn language and to use...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS