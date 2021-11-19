Suzanne Somers Drops QVC Nutritional-Supplement Suit

By Matthew Santoni (November 19, 2021, 7:45 PM EST) -- Actress and entrepreneur Suzanne Somers has dropped her federal lawsuit against home-shopping company QVC Inc. over a contract dispute after several days of settlement conferences, according to court records. A two-sentence filing in the Philadelphia federal court Friday said both sides had agreed to dismiss the suit with prejudice, and a statement from QVC said neither side was admitting fault. "The litigation filed in 2019 in Philadelphia federal court by Suzanne Somers and SLC Sweet Inc. against QVC Inc. has been resolved by a mutually agreed upon settlement," the company's statement said Friday. Somers and her company, SLC Sweet, sued QVC...

