Cannabis Co. Escapes Obstinate Investor's Chancery Suit

By Sarah Jarvis (November 19, 2021, 8:37 PM EST) -- A Delaware vice chancellor on Friday formally dismissed an investor's fraud suit against a cannabis company, after previously indicating she would dismiss it because of the investor's contumacious conduct, saying "no sanction short of dismissal has been or would be meaningful." Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn said that contempt and spoliation on the part of plaintiffs Jeff Menashe and his investment firm DG BF LLC dealt "incredible prejudice" to American General Resources LLC and two of the company's board members. Menashe and DG BF destroyed evidence, refused discovery requests, ignored court orders, disrupted depositions, and were found in contempt while litigating...

