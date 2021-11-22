FCC Votes To Approve Verizon's TracFone Acquisition

By Kelcee Griffis (November 22, 2021, 1:39 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission has voted to approve Verizon Wireless' acquisition of TracFone Wireless, readying Verizon to become the third major facilities-based wireless carrier that also owns a virtual network catering to low-income consumers. The FCC announced the deal approval Monday afternoon, after Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel circulated the order for her colleagues to vote on Thursday. The deal came into public view last September, when Verizon agreed to buy Florida-based TracFone from Mexico's America Movil for up to $6.9 billion, with legal help from Debevoise & Plimpton LLP and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP. The acquisition would provide Verizon with...

