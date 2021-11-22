UT Law Prof Can't Revive Retaliation Claims Ahead Of Trial

By Jessica Corso (November 22, 2021, 2:14 PM EST) -- A professor at the University of Texas School of Law can't claim in an upcoming trial that the university was acting in retaliation when it allegedly failed to pay her on par with male professors, a magistrate judge ruled Friday. U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan Hightower denied professor Linda Mullenix's motion to revive Title VII retaliation claims that have already twice been removed from a lawsuit against her employer, the University of Texas. Among the reasons that Hightower gave for denying the motion is that the case — which still contains claims that the university unlawfully discriminated against Mullenix on the basis...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS