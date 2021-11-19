Arbitrator Turns Mirror On Users Over Efficiency Concerns

By Caroline Simson (November 19, 2021, 8:45 PM EST) -- Users of international commercial arbitration who complain about its high costs and lack of efficiency would do well to take a look in the mirror, independent arbitrator Neil Kaplan said while delivering the keynote speech at the Fordham Conference on International Arbitration and Mediation on Friday. Kaplan, who practices out of offices in Australia and Arbitration Chambers in Hong Kong, argued during his speech that "​​​​major users of arbitration perhaps have themselves to blame" for the fact that arbitrations tend to be bogged down by, among other things, numerous rounds of briefing and voluminous submissions from the parties. He cited a...

