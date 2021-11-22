FirstEnergy Allowed To Oppose Vacated Class Certification

By Humberto J. Rocha (November 22, 2021, 6:56 PM EST) -- A federal judge vacated his class certification for Ohio ratepayers suing electric utility FirstEnergy Corp. over corruption claims, finding that he granted certification before the utility company had run out the clock on its chance to oppose the motion. In Ohio federal court Friday, U.S. District Judge Edmund A. Sargus Jr. voided his Nov. 9 decision to certify the class, saying he would reconsider the request once FirstEnergy has responded. "Nevertheless, this court endeavors, whenever possible, to decide issues on the merits," Judge Sargus wrote. According to the order, the judge believed the plaintiffs' motion for class certification was "unopposed," but...

