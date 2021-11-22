LV Urges Members To Approve £530M Bain Takeover

By Martin Croucher (November 22, 2021, 12:56 PM GMT) -- Mutual insurer Liverpool Victoria said on Monday that it is poorly capitalized, desperately in need of investment and will struggle to remain independent if its members reject a proposed £530 million ($712 million) U.S. takeover bid. LV said that a review it commissioned last year concluded that the company was a "sub-scale life and pensions business with an insufficiently strong capital structure and a loss-making new business unit." The insurer was the target of 12 takeover bids in 2020. The firm finally settled on a £530 million offer from a U.S. private equity company, Bain Capital Credit. But the deal has to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS