Carillion Liquidator Sues KPMG Over Audit Failings

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (November 22, 2021, 2:11 PM GMT) -- Liquidators for Carillion PLC have filed a lawsuit against KPMG seeking damages for professional negligence over the Big Four accounting firm's audits of the construction giant, which collapsed in 2018. An Official Receiver from the Insolvency Service, acting on behalf of Carillion's creditors, filed the suit at the High Court on Friday. The amount sought has not been disclosed. Members of another accounting firm, PwC, are acting as special managers for the Carillion liquidation. Carillion, which was one of Britain's biggest construction and outsourcing businesses, collapsed in 2018 with £1.5 billion ($2 billion) of debt and an £800 million pensions deficit...

