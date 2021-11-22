Alleged Hacker Faces US Extradition Over $50M Crypto-Heist

By Richard Crump (November 22, 2021, 6:58 PM GMT) -- A Briton should escape extradition to the U.S. over his alleged role in a group accused of stealing $50 million worth of cryptocurrency because he is a suicide risk, his lawyer told a court hearing on Monday. Corey De Rose, 22, is wanted in the U.S., suspected of conspiring with members of an online hacking group to steal the identities and cryptocurrency wallets of American citizens in 2017 and 2018. (iStock) Corey De Rose, 22, is wanted in the U.S., suspected of conspiring with members of an online hacking group that called itself "The Community" to steal the identities and cryptocurrency...

