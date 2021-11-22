Mask Sale Row Reopened After Buyer Can't Find The Goods

By Christopher Crosby (November 22, 2021, 3:05 PM GMT) -- A judge on Monday overturned his findings that a British importer was entitled to a refund for buying noncompliant face masks from a Belgian safety supplier during the COVID-19 pandemic after new evidence emerged that it could not return the goods. The importer, Local Boy'z Ltd., won summary judgment in September after the High Court found that one of the two masks types sold by Malu NV was clearly not the same as those shown in a photograph provided when the contract was signed. But the same judge, David Edwards, said that those findings could not stand after it emerged following...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS