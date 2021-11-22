Paloma To Acquire Goodrich Petroleum Corp. For $480M

By Clark Mindock (November 22, 2021, 9:12 PM EST) -- Paloma Partners VI Holdings LLC has reached an approximately $480 million deal to acquire Goodrich Petroleum Corp., the companies announced Monday. The companies said that the deal has already been approved by Goodrich's board of directors, and would see Paloma Resources — a Houston-based private oil and gas company that is backed by EnCap Investments — acquiring outstanding common shares of the company for $23 per share in cash. That would amount to a 7% premium to Goodrich's closing price Friday afternoon, and a 47% premium above its year-to-date volume-weighted average price, the companies said. On Monday, after the deal was announced,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS