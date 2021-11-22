Judge Says Hedge Fund Boss Can Amend Suit Vs. McDermott

By Joanne Faulkner (November 22, 2021, 6:56 PM GMT) -- A hedge fund boss was given permission Monday to plead that he could have unwound a £100 million ($134 million) property investment tax scheme if he had been told by McDermott Will & Emery that it would not achieve the promised relief. Leigh-Ann Mulcahy QC sitting as a Judge of the High Court said that Christopher Rokos could amend his lawsuit against the law firm, as long as he fleshed out pleadings on how the plug could have been pulled on a scheme to start economic growth in deprived areas of the U.K. before it attracted attention from HM Revenue &...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS