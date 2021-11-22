Steel Magnate Ordered To Produce Docs In Bankruptcy Row

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (November 22, 2021, 6:31 PM GMT) -- A judge ruled on Monday that businessman Pramod Mittal must hand over documents while the court considers whether to revoke his bankruptcy agreement on the request of one of his creditors, which alleges that Mittal misled the court about his debts. Insolvency and Companies Court Judge Catherine Burton granted a request from Moorgate Industries UK Ltd. to order Mittal, the chairman of steel company Ispat Industries, to hand over documents about his financial interests. Judge Burton agreed with Giselle McGowan of 9 Stone Buildings, who represents Moorgate, that the documents, in particular a trust deed relating to a trust of which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS