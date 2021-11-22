Reed Smith Steers Sustainability-Geared SPAC's $220M Filing

By Tom Zanki (November 22, 2021, 2:57 PM EST) -- FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp., a sustainability-focused special purpose acquisition company supported by veteran dealmaker Betsy Cohen, filed plans on Monday for a $220 million initial public offering, represented by Reed Smith LLP and underwriters counsel Winston & Strawn LLP. Philadelphia-based FTAC told regulators it plans to offer 22 million units priced at $10 each. FTAC is backed by a partnership involving Cohen — who has chaired nine prior SPACs, including five that completed mergers — plus CEO Bracebridge Young and vice chairman Mark Tercek. Young and Tercek are active investors in businesses promoting environmental, social and governance, or ESG, principles, according...

