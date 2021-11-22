Retailer's COVID Coverage Suit Tossed Under Virus Exclusion

By Shawn Rice (November 22, 2021, 5:13 PM EST) -- A North Carolina federal judge threw out a coverage suit brought by the owner of retail clothing stores against the Hanover Insurance Group Inc. over pandemic-related losses, agreeing with a magistrate judge that a virus exclusion bars coverage for the losses tied to the coronavirus. Hanover's policy with Julie's Inc. — the owner of several clothing stores in North and South Carolina — excludes coverage for loss or damage caused directly or indirectly from any virus, according to U.S. District Judge N. Carlton Tilley Jr.'s Friday order. U.S. Magistrate Judge Joe. L. Webster's June recommendation said the virus exclusion applies given the...

