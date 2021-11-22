Justices Decline To Look Over 'Initial Interest' TM Doctrine

By Andrew Karpan (November 22, 2021, 2:16 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected an online mattress company's request for the justices to review the doctrine of "initial interest confusion" in trademark law, clearing the way for a jury to consider the company's nearly decade-old fight with the Sleep Number brand. The petition was circulated among the justices for the second time on Friday and the answer came down quickly thereafter: the court would not be debating an appeals court ruling that found that the Minnesota mattress company Sleep Number had a viable trademark infringement case against rival Dires LLC, which does business as Personal Comfort Beds and...

