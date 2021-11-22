Google Seeks Recusal Of DOJ Antitrust Chief For Past Work

By Matthew Perlman (November 22, 2021, 7:06 PM EST) -- Google Inc. is asking for an investigation to determine if the new head of the U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division should be recused from matters involving the company due to his past work for critics of the search giant. Google sent a letter on Friday to the DOJ calling for an ethics investigation of newly confirmed Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter's involvement in the Antitrust Division's ongoing litigation and investigations over the company's business practices. The DOJ has a pending case accusing Google of monopolizing search and search advertising markets and is investigating other business lines for potential antitrust problems....

