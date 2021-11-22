UK Probing Spanish Airlines Deal Already Under EU Scrutiny

By Nadia Dreid (November 22, 2021, 4:52 PM EST) -- The European Commission isn't the only regulatory agency looking into International Consolidated Airline Group SA's €500 million ($561.9 million) plan to pick up rival Air Europa, now that the United Kingdom's antitrust enforcer has revealed it is probing the deal as well. The Competition and Markets Authority said on Monday that it had opened a preliminary investigation into whether the tie-up will be bad for competition in the U.K. Since the U.K.'s exit from the European Union, the CMA has worked closely with the bloc's competition enforcer at times, but prospective mergers now have to pass inspection with both agencies independently....

