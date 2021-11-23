Rutgers, College Of NJ Aim To Erase Vaccine Mandate Suits

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (November 23, 2021, 3:45 PM EST) -- Two public colleges have told a New Jersey federal court that U.S. Supreme Court precedent dating back more than a century supports the COVID-19 vaccine mandates that students are challenging in a pair of lawsuits. In briefs filed Monday and last week, Rutgers University and the College of New Jersey each wielded the high court's 1905 ruling in Jacobson v. Massachusetts upholding vaccination requirements that bear a "real or substantial relation" to protecting public health and safety. "During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Supreme Court has refused multiple opportunities to revisit or disturb the core holding of Jacobson, and numerous federal courts...

