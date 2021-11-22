Clifford Chance Builds Int'l Practice By Adding Osler Partner

By Sanjay Talwani (November 22, 2021, 7:20 PM EST) -- Clifford Chance announced Monday that it is bolstering its U.S and international tax, pensions and employment practice, bringing to its New York office a former managing partner from Osler Hoskin & Harcourt with extensive experience in cross-border corporate transactions. Paul Seraganian is joining Clifford Chance as a partner after having advised clients on international securities offerings, investment management, tax-free and taxable reorganizations and acquisitions and the structuring, operating and unwinding of joint ventures, the firm said. Seraganian told Law360 he has spent much of his career focusing on non-U.S. businesses and investors successfully accessing the American marketplace, particularly on activity between...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS