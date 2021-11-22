Legato Merger Targets Infrastructure With Second SPAC

By Tom Zanki (November 22, 2021, 5:22 PM EST) -- Legato Merger Corp. II, a special purpose acquisition company targeting infrastructure, energy and related industries, on Monday priced an upsized $240 million initial public offering, represented by Graubard Miller and underwriters counsel Loeb & Loeb LLP. New York-based Legato Merger II sold 24 million units at $10 each, up from its original plans to sell 20 million units. The company told regulators that proceeds would help fund an acquisition in the infrastructure, engineering and construction, industrial, or renewable energy industries. SPACs are shells that use funds raised in IPOs, and often additional financing, to acquire a private company and take it...

