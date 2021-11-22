Lobe & Loeb Hires Corporate Attorney From MoFo

By James Mills (November 22, 2021, 4:40 PM EST) -- Loeb & Loeb announced Monday that it had hired a Morrison & Foerster corporate attorney to work as a partner in its capital markets and corporate department in its San Francisco office. Jessica Isokawa, who spent two years at Morrison, focuses her practice on complex mergers and acquisitions, and private equity and general corporate transactions. She advises clients on various aspects of buyouts, divestitures, debt financing, restructurings and executive compensation matters. "Loeb & Loeb has a top-tier capital markets and corporate department," Isokawa said in a statement. "I look forward to working closely with the firm's talented group of lawyers to...

