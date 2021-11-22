Ashley Furniture Says Bad Data Led To Unfair Mattress Duties

By Alyssa Aquino (November 22, 2021, 6:36 PM EST) -- Ashley Furniture Industries LLC bashed the triple-digit anti-dumping tariffs the U.S. Department of Commerce imposed on its Vietnamese mattress producers, telling the U.S. Court of International Trade that the levies were based on faulty financial information. Commerce had calculated the 144.92% anti-dumping tariffs based on surrogate financial information submitted by the U.S. businesses and unions that sought the duties, rejecting the alternative data offered by Ashley Furniture, the company told the court. But Ashley Furniture, Ashley Furniture Trading Co. and a trio of Vietnamese affiliates criticized the data Commerce favored, saying Friday that it was incomplete, outside the period of investigation...

