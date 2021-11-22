Teva Says Mylan Is Just Unhappy About MS Drug Competition

By Donald Morrison (November 22, 2021, 6:14 PM EST) -- Teva Pharmaceuticals has urged a New Jersey federal court to toss Mylan's lawsuit accusing the generic-drug giant of an illegal scheme to stifle competition with its multiple sclerosis treatment, arguing that Mylan is just misplacing blame for its own disappointment. Teva argued in a motion to dismiss on Friday that nothing required it to "cede the marketplace to generic competitors without fighting back," writing that any regulatory or court processes Mylan alleged it engaged in over its Copaxone tablets were pro-competition and ultimately worked to benefit consumers. "Mylan has filed what can only be described as a kitchen-sink complaint against Teva,"...

